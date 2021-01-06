W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $365.27

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $365.27 and traded as high as $398.75. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $394.86, with a volume of 368,031 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.