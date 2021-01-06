Wagerr Price Tops $0.0474 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $26,341.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006452 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,476,693 coins and its circulating supply is 196,097,079 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.