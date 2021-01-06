Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $6,938.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,854,136 coins and its circulating supply is 195,474,522 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.