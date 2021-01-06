Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.51

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $92.81, with a volume of 9890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,061.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,519. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

