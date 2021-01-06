Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Wanchain has a market cap of $56.39 million and $4.60 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00227491 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

