WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $514.26

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $514.26 and traded as low as $455.00. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $480.00, with a volume of 46,938 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

