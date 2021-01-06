Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMG. BidaskClub raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,605. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

