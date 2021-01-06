Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.85

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 23020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

