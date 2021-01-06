Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $53.45.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

