Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.66

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.66 and traded as high as $45.20. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 58,102 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on WASH. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

