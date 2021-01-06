Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.
WCN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 40,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.
In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
