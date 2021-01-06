Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

WCN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 40,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

