Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

