Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.78

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

WSO.B opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.21. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

