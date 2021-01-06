Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.62

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.62 and last traded at $124.57, with a volume of 1811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,991 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

