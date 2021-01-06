WazirX Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. WazirX has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX token can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

