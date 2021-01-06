Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

