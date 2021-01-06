Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.