Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

TCBI opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

