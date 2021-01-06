Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 3,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

