Wedbush Increases Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $86.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,321 shares of company stock worth $3,270,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

