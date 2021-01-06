Wedbush Weighs in on Genuine Parts’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

