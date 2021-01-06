Wedbush Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

