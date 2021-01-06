Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) recently:

1/5/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

12/23/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/2/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/26/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2020 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

