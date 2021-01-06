Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (AT1)

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.25 ($8.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.10 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.04 ($7.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,218,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.96 and its 200-day moving average is €5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. Aroundtown SA has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.