Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:

1/5/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2020 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2020 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk reported disappointing third-quarter 2020 results. Both earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin also contracted due to unfavorable revenue mix (higher SaaS revenues) and increased cloud infrastructure cost related to SaaS business. Moreover, higher operating expenses hurt profitability. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, CyberArk’s prospects are good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, insurance, healthcare, global government, pharmaceuticals and utilities, are expanding growth prospects amid coronavirus-led disruption.”

11/11/2020 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,181.03, a PEG ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Get CyberArk Software Ltd alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.