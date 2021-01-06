Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kelly Services (KELYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) recently:

1/1/2021 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

12/18/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

12/16/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

12/12/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

12/2/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

11/27/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

11/21/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

11/11/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

11/9/2020 – Kelly Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Get Kelly Services Inc alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kelly Services by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.