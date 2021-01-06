Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.80. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 36,391 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

