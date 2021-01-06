Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Underweight

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

PNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

