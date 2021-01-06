Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 70,106,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 46,572,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.