WeOwn Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $749,848.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling WeOwn

WeOwn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.