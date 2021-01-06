Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.51. 852,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 713,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 403.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

