WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.48. 378,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 295,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

