West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Up 4.8%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 135,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 78,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of West African Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75.

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

