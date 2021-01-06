West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $542.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $470.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.75.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.38. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

