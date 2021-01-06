Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $61.44. 278,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 211,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

