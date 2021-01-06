Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.32

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 2228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

