Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.79. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 710,103 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

