Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.79. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 710,103 shares trading hands.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:HIX)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
