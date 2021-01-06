Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.05 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.53.

Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. 1,180,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$495.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

