Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.65 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.05. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.53.

Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.32. 1,180,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$495.26 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

