Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

OTCMKTS WFSTF remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

