Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 345,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 148,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

