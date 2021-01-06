Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

WLKP stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $792.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

