WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

