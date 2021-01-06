Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFWD)’s share price rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 4,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLFWD)

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc

