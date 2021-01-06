WeTrust Trading 152.6% Higher This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $740,657.85 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 152.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

