WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist increased their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.29. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

