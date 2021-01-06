WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist increased their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.
Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.29. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.
In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
