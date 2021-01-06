Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Down 4.6%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

About Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

