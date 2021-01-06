Whiting Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,904% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

