WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.92

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 9038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The firm has a market cap of $941.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

