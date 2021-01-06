William Blair Comments on SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SunOpta stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 145.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 137.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

